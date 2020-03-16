CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Makes Gains On iTunes, YouTube Following Inclusion In “ELITE” Season 3

“Forever,” a standout track from CHVRCHES’ “Love Is Dead” album, played during the first season finale of “ELITE.” The song resurfaces – in a big way – during the newly released third season.

The infectious pop song is playing during the post-graduation party, at which the season’s central crime takes place. As a result, it appears in numerous “future” scenes throughout the season. It comes into particular focus during the penultimate episode, when the two narrative timelines intersect.

Thanks to the heavy inclusion, “Forever” has been making big gains on digital platforms.

Since the season’s release, “Forever” has made multiple appearances inside the Top 100 on the Spanish iTunes sales chart (“ELITE” is a Spanish series, albeit one that has been trending in numerous international markets, such as the US).

“Forever” has also taken flight on YouTube; of its 163K global plays during the past month, 132K came in the seven days ending March 15. The majority of those, notably, came once Netflix released the new season on March 13.