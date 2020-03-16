in Music News, TV News

CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Makes Gains On iTunes, YouTube Following Inclusion In “ELITE” Season 3

“Forever” appears throughout the third season.

Elite - Season 3 Still | Courtesy of Netflix's @seewhatsnext Twitter account

“Forever,” a standout track from CHVRCHES’ “Love Is Dead” album, played during the first season finale of “ELITE.” The song resurfaces – in a big way – during the newly released third season.

The infectious pop song is playing during the post-graduation party, at which the season’s central crime takes place. As a result, it appears in numerous “future” scenes throughout the season. It comes into particular focus during the penultimate episode, when the two narrative timelines intersect.

Thanks to the heavy inclusion, “Forever” has been making big gains on digital platforms.

Since the season’s release, “Forever” has made multiple appearances inside the Top 100 on the Spanish iTunes sales chart (“ELITE” is a Spanish series, albeit one that has been trending in numerous international markets, such as the US).

“Forever” has also taken flight on YouTube; of its 163K global plays during the past month, 132K came in the seven days ending March 15. The majority of those, notably, came once Netflix released the new season on March 13.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

