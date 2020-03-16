Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” continues to garner support at hot adult contemporary radio, enjoying a second week as the format’s most added song.

“I Love Me” landed at another 24 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” takes second place on this week’s add board; it won support from another 10 stations.

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” follows in third with 9 pickups, while an add count of 8 positions Sam Fischer’s “This City” at #4 on the add board. Fitz & The Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine,” a playlist pickup for 7 new stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” (6th-most, tie), Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (8th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (8th-most, tie), and Bazzi’s “Young & Alive” (8th-most, tie).