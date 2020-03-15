in Music News

VAVO & Talksick’s “Like Nobody” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“Like Nobody” jumps to #1 on the US dance radio chart.

VAVO & Talksick - Like Nobody Cover | KESS / via Instagram

VAVO & Talksick’s collaborative “Like Nobody” soars to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up four places from last week’s position, “Like Nobody” earns #1 on the strength of its 375 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 65.

Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza’s “Forever Yours,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. The Avicii tribute received 350 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period (-10).

Diplo & Sidepiece’s former #1 “On My Mind” falls one spot to #3, while SAINt JHN’s “Roses” ascends four places to #4. Cash Cash’s “Mean It (featuring Wrabel)” also makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

