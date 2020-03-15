in Music News

Eminem & Juice WRLD’s “Godzilla” Debuts At #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It was the week’s top new release.

The buzzy, Cole Bennett-directed video for Eminem’s “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” predictably makes a big opening week splash on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 26.5 million views during the March 6-12 tracking period, “Godzilla” earns #3 on this week’s chart. It, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry. Only the previously released videos for “Tusa” (#1) and “Hori Khele Raghuveera” (#2) received more tracking period views.

The release of the video helps Eminem make a seven-place gain on the Global YouTube Artists chart. He earns #12 this week, courtesy of 129 million in total tracking period YouTube streams.

