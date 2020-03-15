in Music News

ITZY’s “Wannabe” Enters Global YouTube Music Videos Chart At #8

“Wannabe” arrives in the Top 10 on this week’s chart.

ITZY - Wannabe Video | JYP Entertainment

It may not have arrived until mid-week, but the video for ITZY’s “Wannabe” still made a big splash during the March 6-12 tracking period.

Credited with 21.6 million tracking period views, the video debuts at #8 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It also ranks as the chart’s #3 new entry, trailing only the videos for “Godzilla” (#1 new video, #3 overall) and “Mere Angne Mein” (#2 new video, #4 overall).

“Wannabe” additionally debuts at #23 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for total activity across official uploads and select user-generated content. “Wannabe” received 23.5 million total streams through that lens.

