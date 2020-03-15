Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Lands At #22 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With 16.1 Million Views

The music video for Demi Lovato’s new single “I Love Me” fared well during its opening week on YouTube.

The video officially amassed 16.1 million views during the March 6-12 tracking period, which results in a #22 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. “I Love Me” fared proportionately well in the United States, earning #5 on the US Music Videos Chart with 4.9 million views.

Thanks in large part to “I Love Me,” Lovato re-enters the US YouTube Artists Chart with 10 million total tracking period streams.