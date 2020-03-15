in Music News

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Lands At #22 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With 16.1 Million Views

“I Love Me” had a solid opening week on YouTube.

Demi Lovato - I Love Me | Island

The music video for Demi Lovato’s new single “I Love Me” fared well during its opening week on YouTube.

The video officially amassed 16.1 million views during the March 6-12 tracking period, which results in a #22 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. “I Love Me” fared proportionately well in the United States, earning #5 on the US Music Videos Chart with 4.9 million views.

Thanks in large part to “I Love Me,” Lovato re-enters the US YouTube Artists Chart with 10 million total tracking period streams.

