Kane Brown’s “Homesick” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Kane Brown’s “Homesick” spends a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Again the ruler for chart points, “Homesick” also retains its standing as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song. “Homesick” received ~8,495 spins (-8) and ~52.08 million audience impressions during the March 8-14 tracking period.

As reported last week, “Homesick” is Brown’s fifth #1 hit at country radio.

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” holds at #2 on this week’s Mediabase chart. Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” concurrently rises one spot to #3 on the listing.