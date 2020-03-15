in Music News

Kane Brown’s “Homesick” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

“Homesick” retains the top spot at country radio.

Kane Brown - Dublin Tour photo by Alex Alvga, courtesy of RCA Records Nashville

Kane Brown’s “Homesick” spends a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Again the ruler for chart points, “Homesick” also retains its standing as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song. “Homesick” received ~8,495 spins (-8) and ~52.08 million audience impressions during the March 8-14 tracking period.

As reported last week, “Homesick” is Brown’s fifth #1 hit at country radio.

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” holds at #2 on this week’s Mediabase chart. Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” concurrently rises one spot to #3 on the listing.

homesickjake owenkane brownluke bryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Celebrating 4th Week On Top

I Prevail’s “Hurricane” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart