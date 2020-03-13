in Music News

The Killers’ Outstanding “Caution” Received Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative Radio

“Caution” is off to a strong start at alternative radio.

The Killers - Press photo by Olivia Bee, courtesy of Island

The best modern rock release in months deservedly received ample first-day support at alternative radio.

The Killers’ “Caution,” that song, received 232 spins from Mediabase-monitored alt stations on Thursday, March 12. The impressive count already slots “Caution” at #40 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first five days of the March 8-14 tracking period.

It is unclear how airplay will hold up over the next few days, but “Caution” at least has a chance of retaining its Top 40 position through the close of tracking.

The new single is also off to a hot start on the sales front; it currently occupies #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

