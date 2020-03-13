in Music News

BTS Member V’s “Sweet Night” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, The Killers’ “Caution” Enters Top 5

“Sweet Night” and “Caution” make moves on iTunes.

V - Sweet Night, from Itaewon Class Soundtrack | Official Artwork

Two of the week’s highest-profile (and highest-quality) new releases have already soared up the US iTunes sales chart.

“Sweet Night,” the “ITAEWON CLASS” soundtrack cut from BTS member V, recently hit #1 on the all-genre chart. It seized the throne from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is now #2 on the listing.

Following its Thursday, The Killers’ new “Caution” also began a rapid rise on iTunes. It is #5 as of press time at 9:30AM ET.

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” (#3) and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (#4) also appear in the current Top 5.

