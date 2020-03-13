in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” Wins US Sales Race, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” Claims #1 On Overall Chart

Jhene Aiko’s “Chilombo,” Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” and Lil Baby’s “My Turn” also had big weeks.

The projections for this week’s US album landscape proved correct. NCT 127’s “The 2nd Album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone'” won the sales race, but Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” ranked as a dominant #1 for overall units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the NCT 127 album sold about 85K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 90K in total first-week consumption.

Although the album sales figure convincingly ranks as the week’s best, four albums moved more overall units. The aforementioned “Eternal Atake” led the way with 311K in total consumption (10K from album sales), while Jhene Aiko’s “Chilombo” debuted with 153K (40K from album sales). Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” (117K units, 8K from sales) and Lil Baby’s “My Turn” (104K units, 1.5K from sales) also had big weeks.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcomes should, nonetheless, be the same. “Neo Zone” will rule for album sales, while “Eternal Atake” will lead for total first-week consumption.

