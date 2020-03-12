First Look: Mandy Moore Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

With “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” embarking on a production hiatus until March 30, Thursday’s episode represents the final original installment for more than two weeks.

Mandy Moore, whose new album “Silver Landings” launched last week, appears as a feature guest on the episode. The singer and “This Is Us” star participates in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. She also takes the stage for a musical performance.

Thursday’s “Tonight Show” also features appearances by Dane DeHaan and Dr. Oz. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping: