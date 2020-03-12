Duke Dumont’s “Therapy” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

Duke Dumont’s “Therapy” completes its rapid ascent to #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, improves to #1 on the chart dated March 21, 2020. The song is only in its sixth week on the chart, which uses DJ playlists to rank the top songs in night clubs.

“Therapy” seizes the throne from Chico Rose’s “Sad (featuring Afrojack),” which falls to #9 this week.

Up two places, Diana Ross’ “Love Hangover 2020” claims #2 on this week’s chart. Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis’ “Used To Love” holds at #3, while Debbie Gibson’s “Girls Night Out” ticks up one place to #4.

Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza’s “Forever Yours” concurrently rises two spots to #5.