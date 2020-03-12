in Music News

Duke Dumont’s “Therapy” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

“Therapy” ranks as the #1 song in night clubs.

Duke Dumont - Therapy audio cover | UMG

Duke Dumont’s “Therapy” completes its rapid ascent to #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, improves to #1 on the chart dated March 21, 2020. The song is only in its sixth week on the chart, which uses DJ playlists to rank the top songs in night clubs.

“Therapy” seizes the throne from Chico Rose’s “Sad (featuring Afrojack),” which falls to #9 this week.

Up two places, Diana Ross’ “Love Hangover 2020” claims #2 on this week’s chart. Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis’ “Used To Love” holds at #3, while Debbie Gibson’s “Girls Night Out” ticks up one place to #4.

Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza’s “Forever Yours” concurrently rises two spots to #5.

aviciidean lewisdebbie gibsondiana rossduke dumontkygomartin garrixsandro cavazzatherapy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Announces Hiatus Until March 30

First Look: Mandy Moore Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”