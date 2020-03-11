Hannah Ann Sluss Talks “The Bachelor,” Offers “Hannah Ann-swers” On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

On the heels of this week’s “The Bachelor” finale, winner Hannah Ann Sluss pays a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Sluss appears on Friday’s edition of the show, which features guest host Sean Hayes. She notably shares some candid truths during a game of “Hannah Ann-swers,” touching on subjects like Peter Weber’s kissing ability, her potential interest in dating other members of Bachelor Nation, and details on a celebrity sliding into her DMs.
The episode will air Friday afternoon, but “Ellen” has already made a video of Sluss’ appearance available. Photos from the taping are also featured below.
