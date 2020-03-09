Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Sam Hunt’s chart-topping “Kinfolks” received a warm welcome at country radio.

Picked up by 56 Mediabase-monitored country stations this week, the artist’s new “Hard To Forget” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Credited with 36 adds, Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” takes second place. Payton Smith’s “Like I Knew You Would” follows in third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 26 slots Dixie Chicks’ “Gaslighter” in fourth.

Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now,” a new playlist pick for 19 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Johnny McGuire’s “I Can’t Even” (6th-most), Old Dominion’s “Some People Do” (7th-most, tie), Lady Antebellum’s “What I’m Leaving For” (7th-most, tie), Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” (9th-most), Tyler Farr’s “Only Truck In Town” (10th-most, tie), and Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” (10th-most, tie).