Post Malone’s “Circles” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot AC Radio Chart; Dua Lipa Joins Top 5

“Circles” retains the throne on this week’s hot adult contemporary chart.

Last week, Post Malone’s “Circles” reached #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

This week, it keeps the throne.

“Circles” earns a second week at #1 courtesy of the ~6,408 spins it received during the March 1-7 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 17 but keeps “Circles” in front of the competition.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” holds at #2 on this week’s chart. The former #1 smash received ~6,263 spins (-79).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” stays in the #3 position, while Maren Morris’ “The Bones” ticks up one place to #4. Up three places, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” earns #5.

