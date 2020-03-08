Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Up one place from last week’s position, Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

“Life Is Good” received ~6,527 spins during the March 1-7 tracking period. The format-leading count reflects a week-over-week gain of 463 plays.

After spending three weeks at #1, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” falls to #2 this week. The smash received ~6,353 spins (-98).

DaBaby’s “BOP” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” spends another week at #4. Russ & Bia’s “Best On Earth” stays in the #5 position.