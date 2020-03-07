Doja Cat Makes Top 50 On Global YouTube Artists Chart As “Say So” Earns Top 30 Ranking On Videos Chart

Interest in the new music video for “Say So” thrusts Doja Cat into the Top 50 of this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.

Credited with 59 million total YouTube streams during the February 28-March 5 tracking period, Doja Cat re-enters the listing at #50. The impressive streaming figure accounts for views on official uploads and select user-generated content.

The buzzy artist is celebrating her second overall week on the chart.

The aforementioned “Say So” video concurrently debuts at #27 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video received 13 million views during the tracking period, which marked its first full week of release.

– Both Doja Cat and “Say” fared proportionately well in the US. She earns #16 on this week’s US Artists chart with 19.6 million total American YouTube streams; “Say So” meanwhile grabs #8 on the US Videos Chart with 4.9 million views.