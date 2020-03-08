Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Officially Enters Top 10 At Country Radio

Ingrid Andress’ acclaimed, gold-certified “More Hearts Than Mine” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “More Hearts Than Mine” earns #9 on this week’s chart.

The song’s #9 position is based on chart points. “More Hearts Than Mine” meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #8 song for airplay and #9 song for audience impressions during the March 1-7 tracking period. It received 5,696 spins (+506) and 31.48 million audience impressions.

“More Hearts Than Mine” is the week’s only new addition to the Top 10.