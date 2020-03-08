in Music News

Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Officially Enters Top 10 At Country Radio

The artist’s radio breakthrough reaches a new peak on this week’s chart.

Ingrid Andress - More Hearts Than Mine | Warner Music Nashville

Ingrid Andress’ acclaimed, gold-certified “More Hearts Than Mine” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “More Hearts Than Mine” earns #9 on this week’s chart.

The song’s #9 position is based on chart points. “More Hearts Than Mine” meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #8 song for airplay and #9 song for audience impressions during the March 1-7 tracking period. It received 5,696 spins (+506) and 31.48 million audience impressions.

“More Hearts Than Mine” is the week’s only new addition to the Top 10.

ingrid andressmore hearts than mine

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Picks Up Pop Radio Airplay, Reaches 50 Million Spotify Streams

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio; SZA & Justin Timberlake Top 25