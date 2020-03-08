in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Dua Lipa continues its reign atop the pop radio chart.

Dua Lipa in Don't Start Now | Warner

The reign doesn’t stop for Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” which remains a dominant #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~19,221 times during the March 1-7 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” enjoys a third week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 260 plays. It, moreover, gives “Don’t Start Now” a sizable edge (nearly 2000 plays) over the #2 song.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE,” which rises one place to #2, received ~17,331 tracking period plays (+574).

Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” rises one spot to #3 on this week’s chart, while Post Malone’s “Circles” drops two rungs to #4. The Weeknd’s “Heartless” concurrently holds at #5.

arizona zervasblackbeardon't start nowdua lipapost malonethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

First Look: Stephen & Robbie Amell Appear On Monday’s “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”