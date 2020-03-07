in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” Could Win US Sales Race, But Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” Will Be #1 Overall

Jhene Aiko’s “Chilombo” will also post big numbers.

The US album race may again end in a split-chart scenario, as NCT 127’s “The 2nd Album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone'” may win the sales race, while Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” trends toward a dominant #1 bow for total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, NCT 127’s new album should sell 65-75K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 70-80K in total first-week consumption.

As it currently stands, the album sales figure has a chance to rank as the week’s best. At least two new releases, however, will post more in total consumption.

The aforementioned “Eternal Atake” is tracking for a big 275-325K total unit bow (albeit with 5-8K coming from album sales). Jhene Aiko’s “Chilombo” is meanwhile trending toward a debut of 95-120K units (with 4-7K coming from sales).

It is also possible that holdover releases from Lil Baby (“My Turn”) and Bad Bunny (“YHLQMDLG”) could outperform the NCT 127 album for total units.

