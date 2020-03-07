in Music News

BTS’ Second “ON” Video Rises To #1 On Global YouTube Chart; Black Swan Debuts At #11

The conceptual “ON” video rises six places to #1.

BTS in ON | BigHit Entertainment

BTS’ “ON” replaces BTS’ “ON” atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

You read that correctly. The second, concept-driven “ON” rises six places to #1 this week, seizing the throne from the “Kinetic Manifesto Film” version.

The conceptual “ON” video received 55.0 million views during the February 28-March 5 tracking period, which marked its first full week of availability.

— “ON” is one of several BTS videos on this week’s chart. The new video for “Black Swan” debuts at #11 with 20.6 million views in its abbreviated first week of tracking, while the aforementioned “Kinetic Manifesto Film” falls to #15 with 18.1 million second-week views.

