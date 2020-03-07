Olivia O’Brien’s Excellent “The Results Of My Poor Judgment” EP Surpasses 5 Million Spotify Streams In First Month

Olivia O’Brien released her micro-mixtape “The Results Of My Poor Judgment” on Friday, February 7.

One month later, the three-song EP boasts a Spotify streaming count in excess of 5 million.

Spotify credits the infectious “Was It All In My Head?” with 2,270,786 streams as of Friday, March 6. Despite being undeniably catchy and radio-friendly, the song has not received radio or traditional media exposure. It did, however, receive opening week placement on the New Music Friday playlist.

Arguably the EP’s standout for its biting lyrics and sensational chorus, “Josslyn” follows with 2,086,733 streams.

“Sad Together” trails with 1,002,236 plays, but the gap should not speak to a drop-off in quality. It, too, is an exceptional track from one of pop’s most reliably great (and consistently underappreciated) singer-songwriters.

Across the three songs, the EP’s streaming count stands at 5,360,055.