Sydney Sweeney Announced As New Savage x Fenty Ambassador; Stuns In First Lingerie Pictures

The “Euphoria” star joins the roster of stunning Savage x Fenty ambassadors.

Sydney Sweeney - Savage x Fenty Shot via @sydney_sweeney on Instagram

In conjunction with the brand’s explosive growth, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty has been confirming numerous noteworthy models and entertainers as ambassadors.

The latest to join the roster is Sydney Sweeney, whose ambassador status was confirmed Friday.

The “Euphoria” star looks predictably fantastic in her initial lingerie shots for the brand, one of which she shared on her own Instagram account. The others were released on the Savage x Fenty feed.

Thanks to excitement over the announcement and undeniable awe at the picture, Sweeney’s post amassed over 100K Instagram likes in its first 25 minutes.

