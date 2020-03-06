in Music News

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Lauv & BTS’ “Who” Makes Top 5

They join fellow newcomers “Gaslighter” and “Never Worn White” in the Top 5.

Demi Lovato’s new single “I Love Me” is off to an unsurprisingly hot start on the US iTunes store.

The song, which launched late Thursday/early Friday, flew to #1 on the listing. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 12:40PM ET.

It seized the throne from Dixie Chicks’ “Gaslighter,” which had reigned since Wednesday evening.

Katy Perry’s “Never Worn White,” which launched Thursday, currently sits at #3 on the chart. Lauv’s Friday release “Who (featuring BTS)” follows at #4, ahead of The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” at #5.

