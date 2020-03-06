in TV News

Norman Reedus, Liv Tyler, Blackbear Appeared On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

Thursday’s episode also featured a comedy segment with Usher.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 5,, 2020, with guests Liv Tyler, Norman Reedus, and music from blackbear. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Bringing the week of original episodes to a close, Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” featured appearances by Norman Reedus and Liv Tyler.

Reedus and Tyler joined Corden for the nightly discussion.

Their discussion aired prior to a performance by Blackbear. Thursday’s episode additionally included a comedy segment with Usher.

Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will air at that time on the west coast. Videos will be posted below upon availability; photos already follow.

When James Corden can’t deliver bad news, he gets a little help from Usher in “Bad News Boys” on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

