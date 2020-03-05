in TV News

Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez, More Appearing During Niall Horan Week On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Niall Horan’s episodes will air from March 9-12.

Ben Winston and Niall Horan chat backstage during The Late Late Show with James Corden in London, airing Monday, June 18, 2018, with guests Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, and Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In celebration of his new album “Heartbreak Weather,” singer-songwriter Niall Horan will drop by for a week-long residency on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Horan will perform on the March 9, 10, 11 and 12 episodes. He will also appear as a discussion guest on March 9 — and surely participate in numerous segments throughout the week.

The artist will not, however, be the only celebrity appearing on the broadcasts.

According to official listings, Thandie Newton will also appear on the March 9 episode. Annette Bening and Elle Fanning will appear on March 10, while Emily Blunt and Sam Heughan will be guests on March 11. The March 12 broadcast will feature Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez.

cbsEiza Gonzálezelle fanningemily bluntjames cordenniall horanSam Heughanthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, James Taylor Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Norman Reedus, Liv Tyler, Blackbear Appeared On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)