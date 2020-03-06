First Look: Selena Gomez Appears On Monday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”

During the Monday, March 9 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the titular host will perform a cover of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

There is special relevance to the cover: Gomez will be appearing on that day’s episode.

Gomez is one of several interview guests on the broadcast. Other visitors include Lamorne Morris, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Debra Newell and Terra Newell.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Monday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping: