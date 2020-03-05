Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, James Taylor Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in March 2019.

Nearly a year later, she returns to the show.

AOC appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the broadcast. Her chat airs as part of an episode that also features James Taylor. Celebrating the release of his new album “American Standard,” Taylor appears for both an interview and performance.

Thursday’s “Late Night” will air on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping: