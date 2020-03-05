in TV News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, James Taylor Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

AOC and James Taylor appear on Thursday’s episode.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 961 -- Pictured: (l-r) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 5, 2020 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in March 2019.

Nearly a year later, she returns to the show.

AOC appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the broadcast. Her chat airs as part of an episode that also features James Taylor. Celebrating the release of his new album “American Standard,” Taylor appears for both an interview and performance.

Thursday’s “Late Night” will air on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 961 — Pictured: (l-r) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 961 — Pictured: (l-r) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 961 — Pictured: (l-r) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 961 — Pictured: Musical guest James Taylor performs on March 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 961 — Pictured: Musical guest James Taylor performs on March 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 961 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician James Taylor during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 5, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

alexandria ocasio-cortezjames taylorlate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

First Look: Keith Urban Appears, Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez, More Appearing During Niall Horan Week On “Late Late Show With James Corden”