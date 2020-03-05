Next Week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” Covers Include Songs By Selena Gomez, Halsey, Alessia Cara

Listings for next week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes just arrived, which means we know which “Kelly-Oke” covers to expect between March 9 and 13.

Clarkson will begin the week by singing Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” on March 9. She’ll then tackle Halsey’s “Graveyard” on March 10, before performing Alessia Cara’s “Here” on March 11.

The week will conclude with covers of Shania Twain’s “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” on March 12 and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” on March 13.

As for guests, the lineup is as follows:

March 9 – Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Lamorne Morris

March 10 – Mike Matola, Jessica Simpson, Trevor Jackson, musical guest Chris Janson

March 11 – Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

March 12 – Shania Twain, “Nashville Call To Action” with Billy Ray Cyrus

March 13 – Vin Diesel, Folake Olowofoyeku