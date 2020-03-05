Dixie Chicks’ “Gaslighter” Received Substantial Opening Day Country Radio Airplay

Dixie Chicks’ new single “Gaslighter” received a solid opening day welcome at country radio.

Despite not launching until mid-day, the track earned spins from dozens of country stations. According to Mediabase, 39 stations played the song at least 5 times on Wednesday, March 4.

New Orleans’ 101.1, Huntsville’s 102.1, Baton Rouge’s 101.5, Madison’s 96.3 Star, Fort Myers’ 107.1 Cat Country and Fayetteville, AR’s Kix 104, the song’s top first-day supporters, each offered 10 spins.

“Gaslighter,” as noted, also had a big opening day on the US iTunes sales chart. It had reached #1 by 9PM ET Wednesday evening and remains in that spot as of press time at 11:40AM ET Thursday morning.