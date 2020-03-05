Demi Lovato Gives Candid Interview, Previews “I Love Me,” Praises Rihanna On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

In addition to more appearances by Justin Bieber, this week’s final two “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes will feature Demi Lovato.

Lovato first appears as an interview guest on Thursday’s episode. The music superstar speaks candidly about her recent struggles and recovery, while also discussing her acclaimed recent performances.

The interview also takes a lighter note, with Lovato talking about her love for Rihanna and her new Quibi Show. She also offers a first look at the video for new single “I Love Me,” which launches this week.

Lovato will be returning as a guest host on Friday’s episode.

As for Thursday’s episode, TV viewers can catch Lovato’s appearance when it airs this afternoon. If you’re reading this article, however, you won’t have to wait until then. Video highlights and photos follow.