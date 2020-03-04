in TV News

First Look: Hillary Clinton, Noah Schnapp Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

The episode also features a performance by Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop.

Former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Clinton supports her new Hulu documentary “Hillary” as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode. Along with the discussion, said interview segment includes a “Bag of Secrets” bit.

In addition to the Hillary Clinton appearance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Noah Schnapp. It additionally boasts a performance by Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop and a political comedy segment in which Jimmy Fallon portrays both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon as presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during “Super Tuesday Press Conferences” on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon as presidential candidate Joe Biden during “Super Tuesday Press Conferences” on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: (l-r) Politician Hillary Rodham Clinton and host Jimmy Fallon during “Bag of Secrets” on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: (l-r) Politician Hillary Rodham Clinton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: Musical guests Jane Birkin & Iggy Pop perform on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Noah Schnapp during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1218 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Noah Schnapp during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 4, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

