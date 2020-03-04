First Look: Hillary Clinton, Noah Schnapp Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Clinton supports her new Hulu documentary “Hillary” as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode. Along with the discussion, said interview segment includes a “Bag of Secrets” bit.

In addition to the Hillary Clinton appearance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Noah Schnapp. It additionally boasts a performance by Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop and a political comedy segment in which Jimmy Fallon portrays both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: