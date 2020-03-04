Victoria Monét Performs “Moment” On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC Shares Pictures & Video

Victoria Monet on 3/3/20 Kimmel (ABC/Randy Holmes)
VICTORIA MONET
The newest Apple Music #UpNext artist took the stage on Tuesday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Victoria Monét, that artist, performed her recently released single “Moment.” The performance will surely amplify the buzz behind Monét, who has been increasingly making waves as a recording artist after years of success as a hitmaking songwriter.
Prior to releasing “Moment,” Monét garnered interest with her infectious track “Ass Like That.”
Following the performance, ABC shared a full-length video. The network also issued a collection of photos from the taping:
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, March 3, included Ben Affleck (“The Way Back”), Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”), and musical guest Victoria Monet. (ABC/Randy Holmes) VICTORIA MONET
