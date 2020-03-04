in TV News

Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon, Dixie Chicks Scheduled For March 16 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Kerry and Reese will chat about “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Little Fires Everywhere Press | Courtesy of Hulu

Two days before “Little Fires Everywhere” premieres on Hulu, principals Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon will make a high-profile TV appearance.

The actresses and producers will appear together on the March 16 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

That day’s episode will also feature a visit from the Dixie Chicks, whose appearance date was moved from March 11. The iconic country trio will appear for both an interview and performance on the episode.

It is important to note that all “Ellen” listings are subject to change; Headline Planet will provide an update in the event any of the aforementioned entertainers receives a new appearance date.

