SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Tie For Most Added At Pop Radio

Both songs received mammoth opening week add counts.

Two high-profile releases share this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side” and Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” those songs, each landed at 178 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s impact.

Not simply a leader on this week’s pop add board, “The Other Side” earns the most added honor at rhythmic radio. “Stupid Love” leads the way at hot adult contemporary.

As for pop, Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” takes third place with 31 adds. Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” follows in fourth with 30.

Each added by 19 stations, Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Static & Ben El & Pitbull’s “Further Up” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (7th-most), Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” (8th-most), Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Loved You” (9th-most), and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” (10th-most).

