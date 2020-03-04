in TV News

Justin Bieber Spills Tea With Usher, Performs With Quavo On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Justin Bieber’s extended “Ellen” stint continues.

Justin Bieber & Usher on 3/4/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Part two of Justin Bieber’s four-episode “Ellen DeGeneres Show” stint airs Wednesday.

This broadcast features Bieber appearing alongside both Usher and Quavo.

He and Usher join some audience members to play a game of “Spill The Tea.” Bieber additionally performs his rising hit single “Intentions” with collaborator Quavo.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but Bieber fans will not have to wait until then for a taste of the episode. Videos of the aforementioned segments, as well as photos from the taping, appear below.

Justin Bieber & Quavo on 3/4/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber & Usher on 3/4/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber & Usher on 3/4/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Justin Bieberquavothe ellen degeneres showusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

First Look: Bad Bunny Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden”