Justin Bieber Spills Tea With Usher, Performs With Quavo On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Part two of Justin Bieber’s four-episode “Ellen DeGeneres Show” stint airs Wednesday.

This broadcast features Bieber appearing alongside both Usher and Quavo.

He and Usher join some audience members to play a game of “Spill The Tea.” Bieber additionally performs his rising hit single “Intentions” with collaborator Quavo.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but Bieber fans will not have to wait until then for a taste of the episode. Videos of the aforementioned segments, as well as photos from the taping, appear below.