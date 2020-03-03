in TV News

Ratings: “Dare Me” Viewership Improves For Penultimate Season One Episode

The second-to-last “Dare Me” posted gains.

DARE ME -- "Fog of War" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy -- (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)

After enduring declines for its eighth episode, USA Network’s “Dare Me” enjoyed gains in adults 18-49 and overall viewership for episode nine.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Sunday’s “Dare Me” drew a 0.12 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 374K overall viewers. Last week’s episode drew a 0.11 in the demo and 315K in viewership.

This Sunday’s “Dare Me” was the penultimate first season episode; the season finale airs on March 8.

Although there is fun in tracking the week-to-week changes, the reality is that “Dare Me” has been a fairly steady performer for the eight episodes following its premiere. Episodes are generally landing in the 0.11-0.13 range for adults 18-49 and 300-400K for overall viewership.

Whether those numbers are enough for a second season remains to be seen. They are clearly not strong live+same-day figures, but they compare decently to some other USA Network shows in today’s ratings-starved TV climate. “Dare Me” is also attracting social buzz from fanbases that would not intuitively watch many of USA Network’s other programs — a reality which could be seen as both a pro and a con.

dare meusa network

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Surfaces Perform “Sunday Best” On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Watch Now0