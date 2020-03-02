Taylor Swift Was 2019’s Best-Selling Artist In The World, According To IFPI

Fueled by the success of her new album “Lover” and her enduringly popular back-catalogue, Taylor Swift was 2019’s best-selling artist.

The artist takes #1 on the IFPI Global Artist Chart for 2019, which accounts for worldwide album and song consumption.

2019 marks her second year as the world’s best-selling artist; she previously achieved the feat in 2014 in conjunction with the release of her “1989” album.

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star,” says IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore. “She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time.”

Ed Sheeran follows at #2 on the list, ahead of Post Malone at #3 and Billie Eilish at #4. Queen completes the Top 5 at #5.

Other high-ranking artists include Ariana Grande (#6), BTS (#7), Drake (#8), Lady Gaga (#9) and The Beatles (#10).