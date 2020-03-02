Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Enjoys 8th Week As #1 Song In America; BTS Scores First Top 5 With “ON”

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” adds yet another week to its reign as the #1 song in America.

Powered by another week of big streams, sales and radio, “The Box” enjoys an eighth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Its closest competition again comes from Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good.” The high-profile collaboration has spent seven weeks in the #2 position.

Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #3 on the chart, while BTS’ “ON” flies into the chart at #4. The song, which is the official single from BTS’ chart-topping “Map Of The Soul: 7,” becomes the group’s first career Top 5 hit.

BTS previously peaked at #8 with “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).”

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” closes out the Top 5 with another week at #5.