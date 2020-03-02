in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Continues Streaming Surge, Reaching #2 On US Spotify Chart

It is also #12 on the global listing.

Doja Cat - Say So | RCA/SME

A perfect storm of industry and fan buzz over the song, growing radio airplay, a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance, solid playlist placement and the music video release have sent Doja Cat’s “Say So” soaring up the US Spotify chart.

The song, in fact, jumped to #2 on the chart for Sunday, March 1. It posted a daily US streaming count of 1.117 million. Only Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (2.145 million) enjoyed a bigger Sunday.

“Say So” is also faring well on a global basis; it was Sunday’s #12 song on the global chart with 3.342 million worldwide streams.

Not simply a streaming success, the song also holds a Top 15 position on the US iTunes sales chart. It has, as noted, been also making big gains at pop and rhythmic radio.

doja catsay so

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

