Doja Cat’s “Say So” Continues Streaming Surge, Reaching #2 On US Spotify Chart

A perfect storm of industry and fan buzz over the song, growing radio airplay, a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance, solid playlist placement and the music video release have sent Doja Cat’s “Say So” soaring up the US Spotify chart.

The song, in fact, jumped to #2 on the chart for Sunday, March 1. It posted a daily US streaming count of 1.117 million. Only Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (2.145 million) enjoyed a bigger Sunday.

“Say So” is also faring well on a global basis; it was Sunday’s #12 song on the global chart with 3.342 million worldwide streams.

Not simply a streaming success, the song also holds a Top 15 position on the US iTunes sales chart. It has, as noted, been also making big gains at pop and rhythmic radio.