Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart Amid “PS: I Still Love You” Feature, Renewed Buzz

The latest beneficiary of a high-profile Netflix feature debuts on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story,” that track, starts at #71 on the listing.

First released in 2019, “Moral Of the Story” appears prominently in the recently released “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You.” On the heels of the inclusion, the song received a significant spike in sales, streams and overall buzz.

Key digital platforms responded to the buzz by offering “Moral Of The Story” stronger playlist positioning, which has in turn amplified the streaming boost.

Inclusion in Netflix trailers, series and movies has proven very fruitful for songs. Notable success stories include Lauv’s “I Like Me Better” (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” (“Someone Great”).