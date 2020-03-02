in Music News

Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart Amid “PS: I Still Love You” Feature, Renewed Buzz

The song is featured prominently in “PS: I Still Love You.”

Ashe - Moral of the Story | AMRA/Kobalt

The latest beneficiary of a high-profile Netflix feature debuts on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story,” that track, starts at #71 on the listing.

First released in 2019, “Moral Of the Story” appears prominently in the recently released “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You.” On the heels of the inclusion, the song received a significant spike in sales, streams and overall buzz.

Key digital platforms responded to the buzz by offering “Moral Of The Story” stronger playlist positioning, which has in turn amplified the streaming boost.

Inclusion in Netflix trailers, series and movies has proven very fruitful for songs. Notable success stories include Lauv’s “I Like Me Better” (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” (“Someone Great”).

ashemoral of the story

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS’ “ON” Makes Top 5 On Billboard Hot 100; “My Time,” “Filter” Also Debut On Chart