BTS’ “ON” Makes Top 5 On Billboard Hot 100; “My Time,” “Filter” Also Debut On Chart

As previously reported, BTS scores its first Top 5 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. “ON,” positioned as the focus single from the group’s chart-topping new album “Map Of The Soul: 7,” earns #4 on this week’s chart.

It is not BTS’ only new entry on the listing. The immensely popular group also scores debuts for two other tracks from “MOTS: 7.”

“My Time,” a solo Jungkook track from the new album, starts at #84. “Filter,” a Jimin track, starts at #87.

The songs, which were standout sales and streaming performers from the new album, give BTS a total of 11 career Hot 100 entries.