A-Rod & KJ Apa Appearing, HAIM Performing on March 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Alex Rodriguez, KJ Apa and HAIM are all headed back to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the acts for the March 9 edition of its flagship late-night talk show.

A-Rod will appear as the interview’s lead interview guest, while Apa will follow in support of “I Still Believe.” HAIM will then close the show with a performance.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Monday, March 2: Guests include Rachel Maddow, Pamela Adlon and musical guest Joji. Show 1216

Tuesday, March 3: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Tan France and Taylor Tomlinson. Show 1217

Wednesday, March 4: Guests include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Noah Schnapp and musical guest Jane Birkin & Iggy Pop. Show 1218

Thursday, March 5: Guests include Daniel Craig, Whitney Cummings and musical guest Puss N Boots. Show 1219

Friday, March 6: Guests include Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna and musical guest Lauv. Show 1220

