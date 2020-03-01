in Music News

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends Third Week At #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts

“The Box” is still the song to beat at these key radio formats.

Roddy Ricch - Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Roddy Ricch’s undeniable phenomenon “The Box” continues its reign atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban charts. The smash earns a third week at #1 on both listings.

— “The Box” keeps its rhythmic reign alive thanks to the ~6,862 spins it received during the February 23-29 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 158.

DaBaby’s “BOP” holds at #2 this week, courtesy of its ~5,363 spins (-443).

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” rises one spot to #3, and Russ & Bia’S “Best On Earth” ascends one rung to #4. Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” meanwhile drops two places to #5.

— “The Box” retains its urban rule with ~6,435 spins (-3). “Life Is Good,” which received ~6,046 spins (+520), holds at #2.

“BOP” spends another week at #3, and Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” ticks up one rung to #4. “Best On Earth” concurrently rises two places to #5.

