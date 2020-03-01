in Music News

H.E.R. & YG’s “Slide,” Lil Baby’s “Woah” Officially Enter Top 10 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Slide” and “Woah” move up to new highs on the rhythmic chart.

H.E.R. by Hannah Hillier, courtesy of RCA Records

H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” and Lil Baby’s “Woah” officially enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~3,708 times during the February 23-29 tracking period, “Slide” ascends four spots to #8 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 378 plays.

Credited with ~3,572 spins during the official tracking week (+224), “Woah” rises two spots to #9.

— Both songs have also proven resonant at the urban radio format. “Slide” rises two spots to #8 on this week’s urban chart. “Woah,” which hit #1 on the urban chart in early February, is #10 this week.

