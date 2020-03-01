Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Enjoys Third Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” secures a third week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The hit single received ~2,957 spins during the February 23-29 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 68 spins, it keeps the Eilish tune ahead of the pack.

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” provides the closest competition, rising one place to #2 on the strength of its ~2,674 spins (+159).

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” rises two spots to #3, and AWOLNATION’s “The Best” spends another week at #4.

The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” concurrently rises one spot to #5.