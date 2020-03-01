Post Malone’s “Circles” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

After a thirteen-week stint at #1, Maroon 5’s “Memories” cedes its throne at hot adult contemporary radio.

Up one place, Post Malone’s “Circles” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The multi-format hit received ~6,413 spins during the February 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 207.

“Memories” falls to #2 with ~6,331 spins (-211).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” spends another week at #3, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” keeps at #4.

A two-place rise concurrently brings Maren Morris’ “The Bones” to #5. Morris previously entered the region as part of “The Middle,” but “The Bones” is her first solo Top 5 hit at the format.