BTS & Sia’s “ON” Impacting Pop Radio This Week; Kiss Chattanooga, Hot 102 Puerto Rico, Radio Disney Leading The Way In Early Airplay

As of this week, “ON (featuring Sia)” will officially represent BTS’ chart-topping album “Map Of The Soul: 7” at pop radio.

Columbia has set a March 3 impact date for the song, which racked up a considerable number of purchases and streams during its first week of release.

Although “ON” had been formally confirmed as the album’s “lead single” in numerous press releases, there had been some ambiguity about its status at radio. The new impact announcement, first reported by AllAccess, clears up the matter.

Still, some stations opted not to wait before providing airplay. According to Mediabase, long-time BTS supporter 103.7 Kiss Chattanooga played the song 56 times during the seven days ending March 1.

Other noteworthy early supporters included Hot 102 Puerto Rico (39 plays), Radio Disney (30 plays), SiriusXM Venus (25), 95 Triple X Burlington (13) and 104.3 Now Las Vegas (13).