in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Debuts At #6 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late-Week Arrival

“The Man” also started inside the Top 60 globally.

Taylor Swift - The Man video | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” music video may not have arrived until late in the February 21-27 tracking period, but it still amassed a healthy amount of YouTube views.

The buzzy clip received 8.13 million global views during the tracking period, with 3.93 million coming from the US.

The worldwide count yields a #55 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, while the US count is enough for an impressive #6 debut.

As noted, “The Man” did not arrive until the morning of February 27, which means the aforementioned view counts account for less than a full day of tracking.

Taylor Swiftthe man

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS’ “Kinetic Manifesto Film” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Second “ON” Video Makes Top 10