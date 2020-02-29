Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Popular Instagram model-influencer Anastasia “Stassiebaby” Karanikolaou has been enjoying some sun in the recent days, and highlights have been making their way to her Instagram account.

A two-picture gallery, Friday’s post finds Stassie laying out on the beach. She looks fantastic in a dark bikini from Monday Swimwear.

Saturday, she shared a pair of separate shots in a red bikini from Dipped in Blue. The pictures showcase Stassie’s famously stunning curves.

The posts are unsurprisingly resonating with followers; the first shot has over 700K likes, and the red bikini photos are making a quick impact. One hit 500K likes in a few hours, while the other crossed 100K likes in fifteen minutes.

The photos follow: