Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

The popular model-influencer has been sharing some fantastic bikini shots.

Via Stassiebaby on Instagram

Popular Instagram model-influencer Anastasia “Stassiebaby” Karanikolaou has been enjoying some sun in the recent days, and highlights have been making their way to her Instagram account.

A two-picture gallery, Friday’s post finds Stassie laying out on the beach. She looks fantastic in a dark bikini from Monday Swimwear.

Saturday, she shared a pair of separate shots in a red bikini from Dipped in Blue. The pictures showcase Stassie’s famously stunning curves.

The posts are unsurprisingly resonating with followers; the first shot has over 700K likes, and the red bikini photos are making a quick impact. One hit 500K likes in a few hours, while the other crossed 100K likes in fifteen minutes.

The photos follow:

happy girl 🙂

good morning 🥰🥰

💋

Anastasia Karanikolaoustassiebaby

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

